April 2023 was San Antonio’s rainiest month in 1.5 years!

April 2023 was the rainiest month since October 2021

Thank goodness for April 2023′s rainfall because y’all...it’s been a long, long time since we’ve seen good rain in San Antonio.

A “triple-dip” La Niña resulted in extreme and exceptional drought for South Central Texas. In fact, 2022 was the second driest year in the Alamo City’s recorded history.

After 17 months, San Antonio International recorded a surplus of rain for the month of April 2023! (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

But a gradual shift away from La Niña - into a more neutral climate pattern - has allowed for the first month of healthy rain since October 2021.

In April 2023, 4.75 inches of rain fell at the San Antonio International Airport. That’s 2.33″ more than the monthly average of 2.42″.

Still, there’s a long way to go. Medina Lake reservoir is only 5% full. And drought persists, even though it has at least improved with recent rains.

So what can we expect for May?

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center suggests near-normal precipitation -- which is good news. Normally, May is San Antonio’s rainiest month with an average monthly rainfall of 4.40″. So here’s to hoping we have our second rainier-than-normal month soon!

Read more from the meteorologists on the Whatever the Weather page

Download KSAT's weather app for customized, accurate forecasts in San Antonio, South Texas or wherever you are

Find the latest forecasts, radar and alerts on the KSAT Weather Authority page