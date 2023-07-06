Adam Caskey returns to Florida to help in-laws nine months after Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian was a beast. Most of us watched in awe as the storm pummeled the West Coast of Florida in late September 2022. It was so powerful, it was posthumously upgraded to a Cat 5 storm.

We followed along with Meteorologist Adam Caskey, as he arrived after the storm to help his in-laws, Jack and Maggie Schlitt. Living in Fort Myers, they evacuated and stayed in San Antonio in the aftermath of Ian. Meantime, Adam packed up his truck and headed to Fort Myers to assess the damage and repair as much as he could.

This week, Adam returned to the home with a long list of repairs. He tells me he spent all of Wednesday repainting many of the rooms.

The video below is from last October. (Scroll down for recent photos)

KSAT Meteorologist shares videos of the damage left behind by Hurricane Ian

Directly after the storm, tools, supplies, and contractors were hard to find. As it often is with major hurricane landfalls, it can take months and even years for damages to get fixed. He shared with us the updates and says things are coming along slowly. He sent back these photos, showing that damage is still widespread.

Many structures were wiped off of their foundations during the powerful storm (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Cabinets can be see in this garage, an example of how high the storm surge reached. (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Many homes still have be re-roofed months after the storm (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Disaster areas still exist months after Hurricane Ian made landfall (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Storefront remains damaged from Hurricane Ian's harsh winds (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The residents of this home have been living in their RV while the house is repaired. (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Adam plans to spend a few more days working, but will return to KSAT evening shows next week.