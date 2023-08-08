93º
Join Insider for Free

LIVE

Weather

Why is it so windy at night in the summer?

The answer, my friends, is blowin’ in the wind...

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Leah Mata-Rodriguez, KSAT Weather intern

Tags: Whatever the Weather, summer, San Antonio
Why is it so windy at night in the summer? (Copyright KSAT 2023 - All rights reserved)

It’s a question we get in the weather center every summer: “Why does it become so much windier at night?”

Here’s the short, simple answer: After sunset, temperatures drop quickly, causing the winds to pick up.

Now, here’s the long answer:

It's windy at night because of "atmospheric mixing" (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

You don’t need me to tell you that it gets so hot in the afternoons during the summertime. But during the afternoon, temperatures don’t really change all that much. You may have a 5 to 10 degree temperature increase from noon to the peak heat of the day at 5/6 p.m.. Winds are usually the calmest during the peak heat of the afternoon.

In contrast, at night, we experience a pretty drastic temperature drop after sunset and through the night. Temperatures will fall some 20 to 30 degrees from the afternoon high to the overnight low.

After the sun sets, leftover warm air from the day at the surface rises and cooler air from high up in the atmosphere sinks to the surface. This process is called atmospheric mixing.

The gusty winds we feel at night are the direct result of the mixing: rising of the warm air and sinking of the cooler air to the surface.

Read more from the meteorologists on the Whatever the Weather page

Download KSAT's weather app for customized, accurate forecasts in San Antonio, South Texas or wherever you are

Find the latest forecasts, radar and alerts on the KSAT Weather Authority page

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017. Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News. When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.

email

facebook

twitter

Leah Mata-Rodriguez is an intern with the KSAT Weather Authority team. She is a rising senior at Texas A&M University majoring in Meteorology. Originally from Pearsall, Leah grew up watching KSAT 12 before and after school. She always looks forward to eating food from Mexican restaurants and bakeries around San Antonio and her hometown.

email