Next round of storms slated to arrive in San Antonio on Friday night

An area of low pressure moving into Texas Friday will spark up a round of storms Friday night.

January 2024 sure was good to us! Our rainiest month since September 2018, improvements to the aquifer, and the drought is slowly being chipped away.

Still, we could use more rain. There’s hope for some happy backyard rain gauges as another round of rain and storms develops Friday night, but a few of these storms will likely be noisy and strong.

KEY POINTS:

Shot at rain & storms late Friday (2/2) night through early Saturday (2/3) morning

A few storms could be strong-to-severe, capable of gusty winds, lightning, and hail

Widespread 0.25 inch to 1 inch of rain is possible, with a few localized higher totals

Rain clears out for the 2024 Western Heritage Parade and Cattle Drive on Saturday, but it will be breezy

Friday (2/2): Storm Chance Late

A low-pressure system will move across Texas, sparking up a chance for rain and storms as early as Friday evening.

Storms will likely develop out west around or just after dinnertime Friday. This activity will gradually track east, moving across the area Friday night and pre-dawn Saturday.

These storms will likely be noisy, and could become strong-to-severe with hail, gusty winds, and lightning being the main concerns.

Most of the rain will likely exit the San Antonio area by sunrise Saturday.

You can expect anywhere from a quarter of an inch to an inch of rainfall by the time all is said and done, with a few localized higher totals not ruled out.

Hail and strong winds will be the main concerns in a stronger storm.

Saturday (2/3): Clearing and Breezy

Most of the rain will be out of San Antonio by sunrise Saturday, with just a few lingering showers & storms exiting through our eastern counties.

Skies clear throughout the morning as the 2024 Western Heritage Parade and Cattle Drive gets underway, but it will be breezy as healthy northwest winds kick on.

We’ll keep you posted!