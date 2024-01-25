69º
Watch: 2024 Western Heritage Parade & Cattle Drive in downtown San Antonio

Parade begins at 11 a.m. on KSAT 12 and video player below, kicks off the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Watch the 2024 Western Heritage Parade & Cattle Drive on KSAT on Feb. 3 (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Dust off your boots!

The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo is kicking off this year’s events with it annual Western Heritage Parade & Cattle Drive.

The parade is slated to begin at 11 a.m. on Feb. 3. You can watch the entire production on KSAT 12, or livestreaming in this article, on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and on KSAT.com

SA Live’s Mike Osterhage, Fiona Gorostiza and Jen Tobias will be reporting from along the parade route, which starts at I-35 and Houston Street and MOOves through downtown, ending up at the Alamo (see map below).

Parade route for the 2024 Western Heritage Parade & Cattle Drive (Western Heritage Parade & Cattle Drive)

The pre-rodeo festivities kick off Friday, Feb 2, with vendors, music and activities at Market Square between 5-10 p.m.

The parade on Saturday is just one of several events that day.

Following Saturday’s parade, you can catch Texas Eats’ David Elder at Market Square for the Vaquero Cook-Off.

The festivities at Market Square continue Sunday, Feb. 4, from noon-5 p.m. with vendors, live music and activities.

This is all leading up to the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo at the Frost Bank Center/Freeman Coliseum from Feb. 8-25. Tickets are already on sale.

You can keep up with all things rodeo on the KSAT Rodeo page.

