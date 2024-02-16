CHANGES AHEAD: Friday night cold front sets up a windy, colder weekend

This weekend will feature noticeably colder temperatures along with wind gusts up to 35 mph on Saturday.

After a damp morning across parts of South Central Texas, a cold front moving in Friday night will set us up for a noticeably colder and windy start to the weekend. Here’s the latest:

Key Points

Rain moves out by Friday afternoon, drier and warmer for most

Cold front arrives after dinnertime Friday, few showers possible along the front

Turning colder and windy into Saturday: gusts up to 35 mph will make it *feel* like the 30s and 40s for most of Saturday

A brief, light freeze will be possible in spots Sunday morning

Nice and pleasant end to Sunday with plenty of sunshine

Friday (Feb. 16)

After a soggy morning drive and a more notable blanket of light-to-moderate rain southeast of San Antonio, we’ll catch a break in the rain Friday afternoon.

A cold front will push into San Antonio after dinnertime Friday, kicking up a healthy north wind overnight and into Saturday.

A few showers will be possible along the front, but any activity will be pretty isolated and brief.

A cold front arrives Friday night, ushering colder air in for the weekend and kicking up a gusty north wind into Saturday.

Saturday (Feb. 17)

A few lingering, light showers can’t be ruled early Saturday morning south of San Antonio, then we’ll dry things out for the remainder of the weekend.

Gusty north winds will continue Saturday, with gusts up to 35 mph possible, especially in the morning. Be sure to secure any loose lawn items and empty trash cans!

With cloud cover and cooler air in place, air temperatures may very well struggle to climb out of the low 50s Saturday afternoon. Factor in the wind, and wind chills in the 30s and 40s are expected for most of the day.

A gusty start to the weekend is expected Saturday with gusts in the 30-35 mph range possible.

Sunday (Feb. 18)

After winds calm Saturday night and skies clear, temperatures will tumble through the overnight.

A light freeze is expected in spots early Sunday morning, so be sure to bring in any potted plants, cover sensitive vegetation, and give the pets a warm place to sleep by Saturday night.

The rest of the day will be great for any weekend plans with plenty of sunshine, low humidity, and high temperatures in the upper 50s.

A light freeze will be possible in spots Sunday morning.

We’ll keep you posted!