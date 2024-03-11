64º
Spring Break Forecast: Warm and quiet start, storm chances return ahead of the weekend

A few storms will be possible as early as Thursday

Mia Montgomery, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

After a quiet start, a slightly more active weather pattern returns by Thursday.

SAN ANTONIO – With this week marking spring break for many around the area, here’s the latest on what the weather looks like for any fun, outdoor plans:

Key Points

  • A quiet start to the week is followed by a more active weather pattern later this week
  • A warming trend returns over the next few days with 80s in store by Wednesday
  • Humidity pumps back in by midweek
  • A few storms will be possible as early as Thursday, with daily chances continuing into next weekend

Monday (3/11)

  • A chilly start in San Antonio with a low near 50 degrees Monday morning
  • A pleasant afternoon with more sunshine, low humidity, and high temperatures in the low-70s
A look at forecast temperatures, cloud cover, and rain chances across the state.

Tuesday (3/12)

  • A cool start Tuesday morning with a low in the mid-50s
  • Mostly cloudy skies return along with a high temperature in the mid-70s
A look at forecast temperatures, cloud cover, and rain chances across the state.

Wednesday (3/13)

  • Additional humidity pumps in, leading to a warmer morning with lows in the low-60s
  • Wednesday looks to be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid-80s
A look at forecast temperatures, cloud cover, and rain chances across the state.

Thursday (3/14)

  • A warmer, muggy morning with lows in the mid-60s in San Antonio
  • Highs in the upper 70s/near 80 degrees
  • A disturbance over the Desert Southwest will send upper level energy into the state, potentially sparking up a few storms, some of which could be strong
  • While the higher threat for severe weather is currently positioned to our northeast (near Dallas, Waco, and Austin), we may catch the tail end of that activity. Something to check back on in the days ahead!
A look at forecast temperatures, cloud cover, and rain chances across the state.

Friday (3/15)

  • Lows in the mid-60s are followed by highs in the mid-70s in San Antonio
  • A few storms (~30%) are possible locally, with higher chances across parts of North and East Texas
A look at forecast temperatures, cloud cover, and rain chances across the state.

Saturday (3/16) - Sunday (3/17)

  • A few storms are possible in South Central Texas Saturday morning, trending drier in the afternoon
  • Another isolated chance (~20%) for a lingering shower or storm possible early Sunday
  • High temperatures slightly cooler as a cold front works through sometime next weekend, in the 60s/near 70 degrees along with breezy north winds
A look at forecast temperatures, cloud cover, and rain chances across the state.

Water Temperatures

  • For those heading to the beach and wanting to get in the water, here’s a look at water temperatures along the Gulf Coast:
As of Sunday, 3/10/2024, water temperatures are in the upper 60s and low 70s along the Texas Coast

