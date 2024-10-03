WEATHER RECAP: September 2024 by the numbers in San Antonio

The fall season is officially here! Let’s take a look back at how September’s weather wrapped up in San Antonio and look ahead to October:

Temperatures

Coolest morning low: 62 degrees on Sept. 27

Warmest afternoon high: 99 degrees on Sept. 25

Average monthly temperature: 83.3 degrees

Overall, September ended up as a warmer-than-average month. This September’s average temperature of 83.3 degrees rang in 3.4 degrees warmer than the average of 79.9 degrees.

Most of the month was spent in the 90s with only six afternoons in the 80s.

September 2024 rang in as a warmer than average month in San Antonio.

Rainfall

Monthly rainfall total: 1.46 inches

Highest daily rainfall total: 1.31 inches

Number of days with measurable rainfall: 4 days

While on average September is San Antonio’s second-wettest month in a given year, this year it measured in drier than average with a rainfall total of 1.46 inches. This is 2.42 inches below the average of 3.88 inches.

This brings our year-to-date total to 21.30 inches, which is 3.58 inches below where we should be for this time of year, as of Oct. 3.

As of October 3, San Antonio is over three and a half inches below where we should be in terms of rainfall.

Looking Ahead to October 🎃

On average, October is typically our third-wettest month of the year with an average monthly rainfall total of 3.75 inches.

While the average high temperature at the beginning of the month is 87 degrees, the average high at the end of the month falls to 77 degrees.

The average low temperature at the beginning of the month is 65 degrees, while the average low at the end of the month is 55 degrees.

Average highs, lows, and rainfall throughout the month of October in San Antonio.

As of Thursday’s forecast, warmer-than-average temperatures look to continue in San Antonio through at least the middle of October. We’ll cross our fingers for some cooler weather (and better rain chances) as we get closer to Halloween. We’ll keep you posted!