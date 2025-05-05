Prepare to dodge showers, a storm or two today

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

SHOWERS/STORM TODAY: Rain could arrive as early as the morning commute

RAIN THRU MIDDAY TUE: Chances for rain continue through midday tomorrow

DRIER, QUIETER LATER THIS WEEK: Rain chances come to an end

FORECAST

After a phenomenal weekend of comfortable weather, rapid changes are underway this morning. Humidity is on the increase and rain chances will rise today. Here’s what to expect.

GRAB AN UMBRELLA TODAY

Scattered rain will spread west to east this morning across the area. It won’t be raining all day, but passing showers or storms are in the forecast (60%). Should a storm develop, there is a chance it’ll become strong. Hail and gusty winds are the main threats. Thanks to plentiful cloud cover, temperatures will hang in the 70s today.

Today's Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

WET TUESDAY MORNING COMMUTE

More showers and storms are possible during the first half of the day on Tuesday. Like today, a few strong storms are possible. By midday, much of the rain will push east of the area, allowing us to clear out a bit. This will take temperatures into the mid-80s.

Rain chances this week (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

LOWER RAIN CHANCES BY MIDWEEK

We’ll still see some scattered rain on Wednesday, but beyond midweek, a more stable pattern sets in. Additionally, drier air will filter in by the weekend, cutting off any rain chance.

MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND

The weather by the weekend is looking beautiful. We’ll see cool mornings, mostly sunny skies, and warm afternoons.

7-Day Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

