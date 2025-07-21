Hazy & Cloudy again Monday, triple digits returning later this week

Developing low pressure system in the Gulf brings rain chances later this week

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy again with a high in the low-90s

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Toasty, near 100°

WHAT WE’RE WATCHING: Small rain chances (20-30%) Friday through Sunday. Dependent on Gulf development

FORECAST

MONDAY

Just like Sunday, there will be some clouds from a nearby low pressure system. This will keep highs slightly below average...in the low- to mid-90s.

Monday's weather planner (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY

Saharan Dust once again makes an arrival. The good news though, it already arrived Sunday evening and will be leaving my Tuesday morning.

Light Saharan Dust plume lingers Monday (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The traditional heat high we see every Summer, will inch closer to Texas this week being the dominant weather pattern, causing our temperatures to climb later in the week. It’ll be dry. Expect highs to be near 100° each day.

SMALL RAIN CHANCES FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY

Developing low pressure system in the Gulf brings rain chances later this week (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

We’ll be watching the Gulf closely by the end of the week. The forecast is still hinting at a low pressure system *somewhere* in the Gulf, but our rain chances will depend entirely on *where* and *if* a low develops.

We’ll keep you posted on the latest.

7-day forecast from your Weather Authority (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

