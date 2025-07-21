Hazy & Cloudy again Monday, triple digits returning later this week

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- MONDAY: Mostly cloudy again with a high in the low-90s
- THE REST OF THE WEEK: Toasty, near 100°
- WHAT WE’RE WATCHING: Small rain chances (20-30%) Friday through Sunday. Dependent on Gulf development
FORECAST
MONDAY
Just like Sunday, there will be some clouds from a nearby low pressure system. This will keep highs slightly below average...in the low- to mid-90s.
TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY
Saharan Dust once again makes an arrival. The good news though, it already arrived Sunday evening and will be leaving my Tuesday morning.
The traditional heat high we see every Summer, will inch closer to Texas this week being the dominant weather pattern, causing our temperatures to climb later in the week. It’ll be dry. Expect highs to be near 100° each day.
SMALL RAIN CHANCES FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY
We’ll be watching the Gulf closely by the end of the week. The forecast is still hinting at a low pressure system *somewhere* in the Gulf, but our rain chances will depend entirely on *where* and *if* a low develops.
We’ll keep you posted on the latest.
QUICK WEATHER LINKS
- Download FREE KSAT Weather Authority App: Up-to-date forecast information and livestreams from trusted local meteorologists.
- KSAT Connect: Share your weather photos.