Step outside! It feels great... for now.

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

COOL MORNING: Due to low humidity, 60s are being reported

QUICK TURNAROUND: Cool start quickly gets erased, triple digits expected this PM

SPOTTY DOWNPOURS FRI/SAT: Rain won’t be widespread

FORECAST

It’ll only last for a few hours, but step outside -- it feels great! You can thank the low humidity.

COOL MORNING

Many areas outside of the city center are dipping into the 60s this morning, as humidity levels stayed low overnight. Even San Antonio could briefly see 60s, before a rapid warm-up this afternoon.

STILL HOT TODAY

As it goes with dry air, we’ll see a rapid turnaround when it comes to temperatures. We may start in the 60s, but we’ll end up near 100°. Like yesterday, heat index values will not be an issue.

Today's Forecast

SPOTTY DOWNPOURS

A return of spotty rainfall is back in the forecast starting tomorrow. That said, anything we see on Thursday will be very isolated and light. Friday and Saturday bring our best opportunity for pop-up showers -- and even then the odds aren’t great (20-30%). Do know that temperatures will remain hot and humidity levels are forecast to increase.

7-Day Forecast

