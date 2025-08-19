Map: Thousands of customers without power in Bexar County amid heavy downpours

SAN ANTONIO – We are tracking live power outages in San Antonio and Bexar County.

Here’s what you can do if you have a power outage at your home or business and what you can do to prepare.

Customers can prepare for power outages at home by:

Locating flashlights and ensuring they have fresh batteries

Charging phones, laptops or other electronic devices

Updating their alert preferences through Manage My Account on cpsenergy.com ; this will keep them informed as to the status of their power outage

You can track area power outages below in the CPS Energy power outage map.

During a power outage, customers should: