Weekend preview: cool mornings, lots of sun

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- STRAY SHOWER: Mainly south of SA this afternoon
- COOL MORNINGS: 60s on tap for Fri, Sat, and Sun mornings
- FALL FAIL: 90°+ afternoon heat continues
FORECAST
STRAY SHOWER, CONTINUED HOT TODAY
Here’s a stat for you: 28 out of the last 29 days have been spent at 90°+ in San Antonio. It’s not an ideal way to start fall. Today will be no different. Expect partly cloudy skies, a stray shower, mainly south of San Antonio, and a toasty afternoon.
COOL MORNINGS
Sure the afternoons will be hot, but your early morning plans will be spent in very comfortable conditions. A surge of lower humidity will push lows into the mid-60s for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday mornings.
STILL WAITING FOR COOL AIR
The models have hinted at some fronts late in the month, but there’s still nothing to hang our hat on... yet. Also, it’s worth noting that you’ll want to ignore any promises of cold air on social media. It’s far too early for any definitive forecast.
