High pressure dominates, keeping San Antonio warm and dry

MORNINGS: Looks nice, mid-60s temps by the weekend, making for a comfy morning

TROPICAL MOISTURE: Will get as close as West Texas, but most will be in Arizona and New Mexico

FALL FAILURE: The hot afternoons keep on comin’, with temps still way above 90

This week’s forecast is looking like cool mornings and warm afternoons with not much humidity. Sounds nice, but it’s not looking good for rain.

HOT & STEADY

Warm & sunny afternoons (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

High pressure is the biggest story in the weather pattern right now. High pressure will really control the forecast, bringing stable and hot conditions.

COOLER & LESS HUMID

Early morning plans this weekend will be spent in comfortable conditions (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

On the bright side, a change in air mass means afternoons will start feeling more comfortable around San Antonio. Humidity levels are expected to drop, especially Friday through Sunday, helping those daily highs feel a bit more bearable.

If you were hoping for some rain in San Antonio this week, that’s looking unlikely. While two tropical systems are spreading moisture into the Desert Southwest and West Texas, the rain is being steered away from our area. The latest forecast calls for another dry stretch.

Leftovers from tropical systems make their way to Desert Southwest & West Texas (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

LONG TERM

A few models hint for the arrival of cooler weather later this month, but it’s too early for solid predictions.

7 Day Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

