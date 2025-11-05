Milder, foggy mornings ahead...until Sunday

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- WATCHING FOR FOG: Brief fog this AM, thicker fog on Thursday
- MILDER MORNINGS: Lows near 60 through Saturday morning
- WEEKEND WHIPLASH: Strong front will drop temps by 20°
FORECAST
BRIEF, PATCHY FOG TODAY, THEN WARM
Starting today and continuing through Friday, morning temperatures will be more mild. In addition, patchy fog will be possible. If we see any fog today, it’ll be brief. More widespread fog is expected on Thursday morning.
Skies become sunny by mid-morning and we’ll see a high in the low-80s.
WEEKEND WHIPLASH
A cold front will arrive to the area Saturday night. This means it’ll be warm on Saturday. Sunday is forecast to be a different story. Gusts of up to 40 mph out of the north and 20° cooldown can be expected on Sunday.
30S MONDAY MORNING?
Yes, by Monday morning, it is possible for San Antonio to experience temps in the upper-30s. While it’ll be cold, we do not expect any freezing temperatures in San Antonio at this time. However, you’ll want to check back for any changes. Monday afternoon, temps will rebound into the mid-60s.
QUICK WEATHER LINKS
- Download FREE KSAT Weather Authority App: Up-to-date forecast information and livestreams from trusted local meteorologists.
- KSAT Connect: Share your weather photos.