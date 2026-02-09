Seeing or smelling smoke in San Antonio? Prescribed burns are underway at Camp Bullis

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – If you see or smell smoke this month, particularly in north Bexar County, it’s probably because of prescribed burns at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis.

KEY POINTS:

Officials will occasionally conduct prescribed burns from Monday, Feb. 9, through Sunday, Feb. 22

Burns are intended to reduce the risk of a major wildfire by removing dead vegetation and thick brush

Each day, personnel check with local fire departments and the weather forecast before starting a burn

You may see or smell smoke, with a slight dip in air quality possible

Whatever the Weather A collection of daily blog posts from the KSAT Weather Authority. Email Address Sign Up

Prescribed Burns at Camp Bullis (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

“JBSA-Camp Bullis comprises more than 27,000 acres of ranges, training areas and wildlands on San Antonio’s north side and is a crucial training location for service members from Joint Base San Antonio,” according to the U.S. Air Force.

Over 27,000 acres, which is a LOT of land. Dead vegetation and thick brushland can become fuel for potentially devastating wildfires. It’s crucial that this land be maintained through controlled burns to prevent an out-of-control wildfire.

And JBSA Camp Bullis has seen out-of-control wildfires before. Many of us remember the 2,500+ acre brushfire of April 2022. These flames were started during a training exercise, however, not a prescribed burn.

If you’re concerned about these controlled burns, JBSA-Camp Bullis officials say they are “coordinating with local fire departments to ensure each burn happens safely and remains fully contained throughout the scheduled period. Additionally, crews will evaluate weather conditions before starting the burn each day.”

Your Weather Authority will also keep you posted on any fire danger concerns that pop up in the forecast.

If you see smoke, make sure to snap a picture and post it to KSAT Connect.