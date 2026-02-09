Skip to main content
Clear icon
83º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
FBI concluded Jeffrey Epstein wasn’t running a sex trafficking ring for powerful men, files show
Teenage girl hit, killed by garbage truck at Northwest Side apartment complex, SAPD says
DHS says ICE was attempting to arrest immigrant, assailant in viral San Antonio home raid video
Hours, promotions and more: What to know about the 2026 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo
Apparent human skull found on Southeast Side, San Antonio police say
Higher rain chances this week, but don’t get your hopes up for beneficial rainfall
7 detained after cockfighting bust in southwest Bexar County, BCSO says
Epstein files rife with uncensored nudes and victims’ names, despite redaction efforts
Woman arrested, accused of murdering boyfriend in China Grove, affidavit says
Man dies after shooting on East Side, San Antonio police say

Weather

Seeing or smelling smoke in San Antonio? Prescribed burns are underway at Camp Bullis

The controlled burns are scheduled from Feb. 9 to Feb. 22

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – If you see or smell smoke this month, particularly in north Bexar County, it’s probably because of prescribed burns at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis.

KEY POINTS:

  • Officials will occasionally conduct prescribed burns from Monday, Feb. 9, through Sunday, Feb. 22
  • Burns are intended to reduce the risk of a major wildfire by removing dead vegetation and thick brush
  • Each day, personnel check with local fire departments and the weather forecast before starting a burn
  • You may see or smell smoke, with a slight dip in air quality possible
Prescribed Burns at Camp Bullis (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

“JBSA-Camp Bullis comprises more than 27,000 acres of ranges, training areas and wildlands on San Antonio’s north side and is a crucial training location for service members from Joint Base San Antonio,” according to the U.S. Air Force.

Over 27,000 acres, which is a LOT of land. Dead vegetation and thick brushland can become fuel for potentially devastating wildfires. It’s crucial that this land be maintained through controlled burns to prevent an out-of-control wildfire.

And JBSA Camp Bullis has seen out-of-control wildfires before. Many of us remember the 2,500+ acre brushfire of April 2022. These flames were started during a training exercise, however, not a prescribed burn.

IN PHOTOS: Brush fire at JBSA-Camp Bullis burns through 2,800 acres

If you’re concerned about these controlled burns, JBSA-Camp Bullis officials say they are “coordinating with local fire departments to ensure each burn happens safely and remains fully contained throughout the scheduled period. Additionally, crews will evaluate weather conditions before starting the burn each day.”

Your Weather Authority will also keep you posted on any fire danger concerns that pop up in the forecast.

If you see smoke, make sure to snap a picture and post it to KSAT Connect.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos