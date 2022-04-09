Brush fire at JBSA-Camp Bullis grows to an estimated 1,543 acres, fire officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A massive brush fire in the demolition range area on JBSA-Camp Bullis has grown to an estimated 1,543 acres, drawing a heavy fire response, according to officials.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said the flames are 25% contained, as of around 9:30 p.m., Saturday.

At last check, there are no evacuation orders in place and no injuries have been reported.

JBSA’s fire departments from Camp Bullis, Fort Sam Houston, Lackland, Randolph and a Leon Creek fire department all responded to the call, according to JBSA.

Heavy smoke clouds could be seen Saturday afternoon from Blanco Road and Bordfeld Drive in North Bexar County.

According to Meteorologist Sarah Spivey, winds are coming from the south, causing smoke from the fire to blow into Kendall County and Comal County.

A Red Flag Warning was in effect until 8 p.m. This warning meant that the current weather conditions could lead to high grassfire danger.

It’s unknown what caused the fire at this time and further details are limited.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

Update: the #TrainingArea23Fire in Bexar County is an estimated 1,543 acres and 25% contained. Aviation made several beneficial drops on the fire to assist ground crews. Fire resources will work overnight and aircraft will be back on the fire first thing in the morning. #txfire pic.twitter.com/NHjYy101K2 — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) April 10, 2022

Brush fire near JBSA-Camp Bullis. (KSAT)

