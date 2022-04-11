Brush fire at JBSA-Camp Bullis 70% contained; 3,000 acres burned

A Texas State Forrest Service, Fredricksburg Task Force strike team firefighters, survey the ridge-line of a controlled "burn-out" that was started to manage the area of a large wildfire Apr. 9, 2022 at Joint Base San Antonio - Camp Bullis demolition range area. JBSA-Camp Bullis comprises more than 27,000 acres of ranges, training areas, and wild-lands on San Antonio’s North side and is a crucial training location for service members from Joint Base San Antonio. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert)

SAN ANTONIO – A massive brush fire at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis has burned 3,000 acres since it sparked on Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.

JBSA said that as of Monday afternoon, the wildfire is now 70% contained and no further evacuations are expected.

Some rain overnight and humid conditions helped contain the fire, authorities said, adding that there were no flare-ups or growth overnight.

“The coordinated and combined efforts of the JBSA fire departments, along with numerous area fire departments and agencies, have been vital in the fire suppression efforts,” they said in a news release.

As of around 4 p.m. Sunday, voluntary evacuation orders for residents north of Camp Bullis in Comal County were lifted. Fire officials said an estimated 150 residents were told to voluntarily evacuate Saturday if they felt the need, though it’s unknown how many left their homes and sought shelter at Spring Branch Middle School.

Residents are urged to monitor fire updates from their local fire departments on social media, as the situation is still fluid, according to JBSA fire officials.

There were no injuries and no occupied buildings or structures have been damaged by the flames. Active service members on site have been moved to safe locations as fire response efforts continue.

According to Texas A&M Forest Service, fire crews conducted a tactical firing operation overnight to remove unburned vegetation between containment lines and the fire’s edge in an effort to help secure the lines.

The fire began around 2:30 p.m., Saturday, after it ignited on a training range. The cause of the fire is still under investigation and further information is expected to be released in the next few weeks.

JBSA’s fire departments from Camp Bullis, Fort Sam Houston, Lackland, Randolph, San Antonio Fire Department, a Leon Creek fire department and others all responded to the call.

