IN PHOTOS: Brush fire at JBSA-Camp Bullis burns through 2,800 acres

A Texas State Forrest Service, Fredricksburg Task Force strike team firefighters, ignight a controlled "burn-out" that was started to manage the area of a large wildfire Apr. 9, 2022 at Joint Base San Antonio - Camp Bullis demolition range area. JBSA-Camp Bullis comprises more than 27,000 acres of ranges, training areas, and wild-lands on San Antonio’s North side and is a crucial training location for service members from Joint Base San Antonio. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert)

SAN ANTONIO – A massive brush fire at JBSA-Camp Bullis is tearing through 2,800 acres of land as fire crews continue to fight the flames.

The fire started around 2:30 p.m. Saturday after it ignited on a training range, JBSA officials said.

Multiple fire agencies worked to combat the fire overnight Saturday into Sunday. At last check, the fire is 50% contained, according to Texas A&M Forest Service.

RELATED: Brush fire at JBSA-Camp Bullis spans 2,800 acres; no mandatory evacuations, fire officials say

You can view photos and videos of the Camp Bullis fire sent in by JBSA, KSAT viewers and KSAT staff below:

Francisco Lugo, Texas State Forrest Service, Fredricksburg Task Force strike team firefighter, ignites a controlled "burn-out" that was started to manage the area of a large wildfire Apr. 9, 2022 at Joint Base San Antonio - Camp Bullis demolition range area. JBSA-Camp Bullis comprises more than 27,000 acres of ranges, training areas, and wild-lands on San Antonio’s North side and is a crucial training location for service members from Joint Base San Antonio. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert) (Unclassified)

A Texas State Forrest Service, Fredricksburg Task Force strike team firefighters, survey the ridge-line of a controlled "burn-out" that was started to manage the area of a large wildfire Apr. 9, 2022 at Joint Base San Antonio - Camp Bullis demolition range area. JBSA-Camp Bullis comprises more than 27,000 acres of ranges, training areas, and wild-lands on San Antonio’s North side and is a crucial training location for service members from Joint Base San Antonio. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert) (Unclassified)

Dustin, left, and Cody, right, Texas State Forrest Service, Fredricksburg Task Force strike team firefighters discuss a map to manage a large wildfire Apr. 9, 2022 at Joint Base San Antonio - Camp Bullis demolition range area. JBSA-Camp Bullis comprises more than 27,000 acres of ranges, training areas, and wild-lands on San Antonio’s North side and is a crucial training location for service members from Joint Base San Antonio. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert) (Unclassified)

Francisco Lugo, Texas State Forrest Service, Fredricksburg Task Force strike team firefighter, ignites a controlled "burn-out" that was started to manage the area of a large wildfire Apr. 9, 2022 at Joint Base San Antonio - Camp Bullis demolition range area. JBSA-Camp Bullis comprises more than 27,000 acres of ranges, training areas, and wild-lands on San Antonio’s North side and is a crucial training location for service members from Joint Base San Antonio. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert) (Unclassified)

A U.S. Air Force fire truck races to a large wildfire Apr. 9, 2022 at Joint Base San Antonio - Camp Bullis demolition range area. JBSA-Camp Bullis comprises more than 27,000 acres of ranges, training areas, and wild-lands on San Antonio’s North side and is a crucial training location for service members from Joint Base San Antonio. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert) (Unclassified)

Francisco Lugo, Texas State Forrest Service, Fredricksburg Task Force strike team firefighter, ignites a controlled "burn-out" that was started to manage the area of a large wildfire Apr. 9, 2022 at Joint Base San Antonio - Camp Bullis demolition range area. JBSA-Camp Bullis comprises more than 27,000 acres of ranges, training areas, and wild-lands on San Antonio’s North side and is a crucial training location for service members from Joint Base San Antonio. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert) (Unclassified)

San Antonio, Texas firefighter, Mason, extinguishes part of a controlled "burn-out" near a telephone pole that was started to manage the area of a large wildfire Apr. 9, 2022 at Joint Base San Antonio - Camp Bullis demolition range area. JBSA-Camp Bullis comprises more than 27,000 acres of ranges, training areas, and wild-lands on San Antonio’s North side and is a crucial training location for service members from Joint Base San Antonio. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert) (Unclassified)

A San Antonio-Texas fire truck responds to a large wildfire Apr. 9, 2022 at Joint Base San Antonio - Camp Bullis demolition range area. JBSA-Camp Bullis comprises more than 27,000 acres of ranges, training areas, and wild-lands on San Antonio’s North side and is a crucial training location for service members from Joint Base San Antonio. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert) (Unclassified)

Cody, Texas State Forrest Service, Fredricksburg Task Force strike team firefighter, surveys a controlled "burn-out" that was started to manage the area of a large wildfire Apr. 9, 2022 at Joint Base San Antonio - Camp Bullis demolition range area. JBSA-Camp Bullis comprises more than 27,000 acres of ranges, training areas, and wild-lands on San Antonio’s North side and is a crucial training location for service members from Joint Base San Antonio. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert) (Unclassified)

Texas State Forrest Service, Fredricksburg Task Force strike team firefighters, ignite a controlled "burn-out" to manage the area of a large wildfire Apr. 9, 2022 at Joint Base San Antonio - Camp Bullis demolition range area. JBSA-Camp Bullis comprises more than 27,000 acres of ranges, training areas, and wild-lands on San Antonio’s North side and is a crucial training location for service members from Joint Base San Antonio. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert) (Unclassified)

Dustin, Texas State Forrest Service, Fredricksburg Task Force strike team firefighter, surveys the area of a large wildfire prior to starting a controlled "burn-out" to manage the situation Apr. 9, 2022 at Joint Base San Antonio - Camp Bullis demolition range area. JBSA-Camp Bullis comprises more than 27,000 acres of ranges, training areas, and wild-lands on San Antonio’s North side and is a crucial training location for service members from Joint Base San Antonio. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert) (Unclassified)

A Texas State Forrest Service, Fredricksburg Task Force strike team firefighter, walks the ridge-line of a controlled "burn-out" that was started to manage the area of a large wildfire Apr. 9, 2022 at Joint Base San Antonio - Camp Bullis demolition range area. JBSA-Camp Bullis comprises more than 27,000 acres of ranges, training areas, and wild-lands on San Antonio’s North side and is a crucial training location for service members from Joint Base San Antonio. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert) (Unclassified)

Francisco Lugo, Texas State Forrest Service, Fredricksburg Task Force strike team firefighter, ignites a controlled "burn-out" that was started to manage the area of a large wildfire Apr. 9, 2022 at Joint Base San Antonio - Camp Bullis demolition range area. JBSA-Camp Bullis comprises more than 27,000 acres of ranges, training areas, and wild-lands on San Antonio’s North side and is a crucial training location for service members from Joint Base San Antonio. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert) (Unclassified)

A U.S. Air Force fire truck responds to a large wildfire Apr. 9, 2022 at Joint Base San Antonio - Camp Bullis demolition range area. JBSA-Camp Bullis comprises more than 27,000 acres of ranges, training areas, and wild-lands on San Antonio’s North side and is a crucial training location for service members from Joint Base San Antonio. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert) (Unclassified)

Texas State Forrest Service, Fredricksburg Task Force strike team firefighters, walk the ridge-line of a controlled "burn-out" that was started to manage the area of a large wildfire Apr. 9, 2022 at Joint Base San Antonio - Camp Bullis demolition range area. JBSA-Camp Bullis comprises more than 27,000 acres of ranges, training areas, and wild-lands on San Antonio’s North side and is a crucial training location for service members from Joint Base San Antonio. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert) (Unclassified)

San Antonio, Texas firefighter, Mason, extinguishes part of a controlled "burn-out" near a telephone pole that was started to manage the area of a large wildfire Apr. 9, 2022 at Joint Base San Antonio - Camp Bullis demolition range area. JBSA-Camp Bullis comprises more than 27,000 acres of ranges, training areas, and wild-lands on San Antonio’s North side and is a crucial training location for service members from Joint Base San Antonio. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert) (Unclassified)

Francisco Lugo, Texas State Forrest Service, Fredricksburg Task Force strike team firefighter, walks a controlled "burn-out" that was started to manage the area of a large wildfire Apr. 9, 2022 at Joint Base San Antonio - Camp Bullis demolition range area. JBSA-Camp Bullis comprises more than 27,000 acres of ranges, training areas, and wild-lands on San Antonio’s North side and is a crucial training location for service members from Joint Base San Antonio. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert) (Unclassified)

Francisco Lugo, Texas State Forrest Service, Fredricksburg Task Force strike team firefighter, ignites a controlled "burn-out" that was started to manage the area of a large wildfire Apr. 9, 2022 at Joint Base San Antonio - Camp Bullis demolition range area. JBSA-Camp Bullis comprises more than 27,000 acres of ranges, training areas, and wild-lands on San Antonio’s North side and is a crucial training location for service members from Joint Base San Antonio. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert) (Unclassified)

Texas State Forrest Service, Fredricksburg Task Force strike team firefighter, does a controlled "burn-out" to manage the area of a large wildfire Apr. 9, 2022 at Joint Base San Antonio - Camp Bullis demolition range area. JBSA-Camp Bullis comprises more than 27,000 acres of ranges, training areas, and wild-lands on San Antonio’s North side and is a crucial training location for service members from Joint Base San Antonio. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert) (Unclassified)

A U.S. Air Force fire truck responds to a large wildfire Apr. 9, 2022 at Joint Base San Antonio - Camp Bullis demolition range area. JBSA-Camp Bullis comprises more than 27,000 acres of ranges, training areas, and wild-lands on San Antonio’s North side and is a crucial training location for service members from Joint Base San Antonio. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert) (Unclassified)

A Texas State Forrest Service, Fredricksburg Task Force strike team firefighters, ignight a controlled "burn-out" that was started to manage the area of a large wildfire Apr. 9, 2022 at Joint Base San Antonio - Camp Bullis demolition range area. JBSA-Camp Bullis comprises more than 27,000 acres of ranges, training areas, and wild-lands on San Antonio’s North side and is a crucial training location for service members from Joint Base San Antonio. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert) (Unclassified)

A U.S. Air Force fire truck responds to a large wildfire Apr. 9, 2022 at Joint Base San Antonio - Camp Bullis demolition range area. JBSA-Camp Bullis comprises more than 27,000 acres of ranges, training areas, and wild-lands on San Antonio’s North side and is a crucial training location for service members from Joint Base San Antonio. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert) (Unclassified)

Texas State Forrest Service, Fredricksburg Task Force strike team firefighters, ignite a controlled "burn-out" to manage the area of a large wildfire Apr. 9, 2022 at Joint Base San Antonio - Camp Bullis demolition range area. JBSA-Camp Bullis comprises more than 27,000 acres of ranges, training areas, and wild-lands on San Antonio’s North side and is a crucial training location for service members from Joint Base San Antonio. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert) (Unclassified)

A Texas State Forrest Service, Fredricksburg Task Force strike team firefighters, ignight a controlled "burn-out" that was started to manage the area of a large wildfire Apr. 9, 2022 at Joint Base San Antonio - Camp Bullis demolition range area. JBSA-Camp Bullis comprises more than 27,000 acres of ranges, training areas, and wild-lands on San Antonio’s North side and is a crucial training location for service members from Joint Base San Antonio. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert) (Unclassified)

A U.S. Air Force fire truck responds to a large wildfire Apr. 9, 2022 at Joint Base San Antonio - Camp Bullis demolition range area. JBSA-Camp Bullis comprises more than 27,000 acres of ranges, training areas, and wild-lands on San Antonio’s North side and is a crucial training location for service members from Joint Base San Antonio. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert) (Unclassified)

Camp Bullis Fire. (Courtesy of Oscar Carrero)

Francisco Lugo, Texas State Forrest Service, Fredricksburg Task Force strike team firefighter, ignites a controlled "burn-out" that was started to manage the area of a large wildfire Apr. 9, 2022 at Joint Base San Antonio - Camp Bullis demolition range area. JBSA-Camp Bullis comprises more than 27,000 acres of ranges, training areas, and wild-lands on San Antonio’s North side and is a crucial training location for service members from Joint Base San Antonio. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert) (Unclassified)

Texas State Forrest Service, Fredricksburg Task Force strike team firefighters, ignite a controlled "burn-out" to manage the area of a large wildfire Apr. 9, 2022 at Joint Base San Antonio - Camp Bullis demolition range area. JBSA-Camp Bullis comprises more than 27,000 acres of ranges, training areas, and wild-lands on San Antonio’s North side and is a crucial training location for service members from Joint Base San Antonio. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert) (Unclassified)

Camp Bullis Fire. (Courtesy of Oscar Carrero)

Camp Bullis Fire. (Courtesy of Oscar Carrero)

Nicole Camp Bullis Fire 0 s 0

Brush fire near JBSA-Camp Bullis. (KSAT)

A large brush fire near Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis is drawing a large fire response from multiple departments, according to Leon Springs FD. (Courtesy of Leon Springs FD) (Leon Springs FD)

Brush fire near JBSA-Camp Bullis. (KSAT)

Fire near JBSA-Camp Bullis. (KSAT)

Nicole Camp Bullis fire 0 s 0

rdrgl00 10 miles from our home 0 s 0