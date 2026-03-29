Mid-week rain chance, another shot Easter weekend

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

QUIET, WARMER TODAY: Mid-80s, mostly sunny

NEXT RAIN CHANCE: Wednesday night, early Thursday

EASTER WEEKEND: Possible rain chance, cold front

FORECAST

TODAY

After yesterday’s cool and mostly cloudy day, we’ll see a nice warm-up. Morning clouds are possible, then we’ll see quite a bit of sun this afternoon. That’ll allow temperatures to reach the mid-80s.

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

MID-WEEK RAIN CHANCE

Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be our next window for rainfall. Showers and a few storms are possible. Any rain would clear out by Thursday afternoon. Rainfall totals are expected to stay on the low-end.

Futurecast for Thursday morning (4/2/26) showing a chance for rain (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

EASTER

While it’s too early to talk specifics, the pattern is hinting at a cold front Saturday evening, paired with a chance for showers & storms. Odds for rain remain low at this time. It is possible that Easter Sunday could be cool and cloudy, depending on the cold front’s timing. Stay tuned for more updates!

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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