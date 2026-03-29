Mid-week rain chance, another shot Easter weekend A slightly more active pattern arrives next week Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS QUIET, WARMER TODAY: Mid-80s, mostly sunny NEXT RAIN CHANCE: Wednesday night, early Thursday EASTER WEEKEND: Possible rain chance, cold front FORECAST TODAY
After yesterday’s cool and mostly cloudy day, we’ll see a nice warm-up. Morning clouds are possible, then we’ll see quite a bit of sun this afternoon. That’ll allow temperatures to reach the mid-80s.
Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) MID-WEEK RAIN CHANCE
Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be our next window for rainfall. Showers and a few storms are possible. Any rain would clear out by Thursday afternoon. Rainfall totals are expected to stay on the low-end.
Futurecast for Thursday morning (4/2/26) showing a chance for rain (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) EASTER
While it’s too early to talk specifics, the pattern is hinting at a cold front Saturday evening, paired with a chance for showers & storms. Odds for rain remain low at this time. It is possible that Easter Sunday could be cool and cloudy, depending on the cold front’s timing. Stay tuned for more updates!
Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) Daily Forecast
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About the Author Justin Horne headshot
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.
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