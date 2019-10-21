Early morning front brings cooler weather back to South Texas

SAN ANTONIO - It wasn't just hot this weekend, it was hot enough to challenge and even set new record high temperatures!

Saturday's high of 93 degrees in San Antonio was a new record for the date, edging out the old record of 92 degrees set back in 1993.

While Sunday's heat wasn't enough to break records in the Alamo City, Del Rio's high of 96 degrees was a new record:

If you're not a huge fan of the heat, good news: Our next cool front arrives first thing Monday morning!

Before relief arrives, it will be another warm and muggy night. Skies will be mostly cloudy, and there will be a chance of some sprinkles and isolated showers.

The cool front will begin working through the Hill Country - northwest of San Antonio - by about 1 a.m. A line of showers and storms will be possible along the front. While one or two storms could be on the stronger side, no severe weather is expected.

That line of showers and storms along the front will make it to San Antonio between 5 and 7 a.m. Monday. This will be the Alamo City's best window for a passing shower or a couple rumbles of thunder. Just like in the Hill Country, no severe weather is expected.

The front - and the rain - will move southeast through the early-morning hours, clearing the Coastal Bend by midday Monday.

Skies will be sunny for all of South Texas by early Monday afternoon. Aside from the chance of rain, the front will also bring in breezy, north winds, cooler air, and lower humidity.

Temperatures will tumble briefly into the low 60s Monday morning, before rebounding to near 80 degrees Monday afternoon.

Delightful, fall-like weather is in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday. Higher humidity and rain chances return by Thursday ahead of yet another front. This second front looks to bring better chances of much-needed rain by Thursday evening.

