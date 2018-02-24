KSAT Weather: Cold front on its way on Saturday

SAN ANTONIO - Saturday will start with the chance of rain during the pre-dawn hours, similar to Friday. However, the rainfall is not expected to be nearly as heavy as Friday morning’s soaking. As the day marches on, the chance for rain will taper off.

A cold front is expected during the early afternoon. The origin of this cold front is not from the Arctic but from the Pacific. As a result, it won’t bring in a big cool-down, but it will dry out the air.

Temperatures will be mild – in the 70s – by afternoon.

Friday morning brought a healthy soaking to San Antonio, and another impulse of scattered showers is expected on Saturday. A cold front will move through during the day on Saturday as well.



Saturday: Cold front

Behind the cold front, the skies will begin to clear from west to east. If the clearing moves fast enough, we may all get a little taste of sunshine before the sun sets.

Sunday’s forecast

Sunday will hold yet another chance of rain; however, the heaviest of rain is currently expected to stay in the Coastal Plain. However, the forecast has been trending toward bringing some of the showers closer to San Antonio and the I-35 corridor.

Some clearing may occur in the afternoon. We’ve got a cool morning on tap – near 50 degrees – but we’ll be near 70 degrees in the afternoon.

Start of the week

Monday is currently expected to be a day full of sunshine -- something we haven't had in a while. Air will be dry and temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

