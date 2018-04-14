KSAT Weather: Windy Saturday, chilly Sunday morning

SAN ANTONIO - Saturday's forecast

No rain will be in sight on Saturday. Dry air has funneled in behind the front, and the winds have picked up handily out of the north. These are combining to form a fire danger across South Texas. As a result, burning is highly discouraged for Saturday.

The sun will shine all day with a morning low in the 50s and a high only reaching the mid-70s. If you need good weather, you couldn't be asking for much better.

Sunday's forecast

The winds will relax some on Sunday, but the cold air will still be very noticeable during the morning. Look for a low temperature in the low 40s. If your headed to Sunday services, this may be your last chance to wear a jacket.

By the afternoon, the sunshine will warm us to near 80 degrees, but the air will still lack any traces of humidity.

Monday and Tuesday

The beautiful weather continues through the start of the week. Monday and Tuesday will see highs in the low 80s, with morning temperatures in the 50s and 50s again. Sunshine will continue its dominance.

Happy Saturday!

