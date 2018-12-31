Weather

Rain ending for New Year's, but ice possible in Hill Country Wednesday

By Kaiti Blake - Meteorologist

SAN ANTONIO - After a cold, cloudy, and damp weekend, the weather will be improving just in time for New Year's Eve celebrations! However, improvements will be short-lived, as the potential for icy conditions in parts of the KSAT viewing area arrives by midweek. 

New Year's Eve: 

  • The cloud cover and rain from the weekend will move east and out of Texas on Monday morning
  • Skies will gradually clear out during the day, and will be clear by Monday evening
  • It will be warmer on Monday afternoon, with high temperatures in the 60s
  • Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s Monday evening for New Year's Eve festivities

New Year's Day: 

  • Tuesday morning will be cold, with temperatures in the mid- to upper 30s 
  • It will be a cooler afternoon, though, as a cold front arrives 
  • Afternoon temperatures will only be in the low 50s 
  • Cloud cover will begin to increase late in the afternoon

Tuesday night: 

  • Isolated, light showers will be possible late Tuesday night as skies become cloudy 
  • Temperatures will tumble into the 30s 
  • Temperatures will stay above freezing in San Antonio, but will begin to approach the freezing mark in the Hill Country and points northeast of San Antonio
  • As temperatures fall below freezing, light rain will turn to light freezing rain in the Hill Country
  • Freezing rain produces a layer of ice on surfaces, which could make roadways, driveways, outdoor stairwells, and sidewalks slick 

Wednesday: 

  • Skies will stay cloudy and precipitation will continue Wednesday 
  • As temperatures stay in the 30s through the duration of the day, a cold rain will be likely in San Antonio and points south 
  • More light freezing rain will be possible in the Hill Country, as temperatures won't be allowed to climb above freezing 
  • Continued light freezing rain could result in some hazardous travel conditions as a thin layer of ice may develop on roadways and other surfaces 

Wednesday night: 

  • Rain chances - as well as freezing rain chances - will come to an end late Wednesday night 
  • Skies will begin to clear out 
  • Low temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 30s in San Antonio
  • Low temperatures in the Hill Country will stay near freezing, so any ice that accumulates could stay frozen through the early morning hours of Thursday

 

A sunny and quiet stretch of weather will settle in for the rest of the week. 

