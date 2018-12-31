Rain ending for New Year's, but ice possible in Hill Country Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO - After a cold, cloudy, and damp weekend, the weather will be improving just in time for New Year's Eve celebrations! However, improvements will be short-lived, as the potential for icy conditions in parts of the KSAT viewing area arrives by midweek.

New Year's Eve:

The cloud cover and rain from the weekend will move east and out of Texas on Monday morning

Skies will gradually clear out during the day, and will be clear by Monday evening

It will be warmer on Monday afternoon, with high temperatures in the 60s

Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s Monday evening for New Year's Eve festivities

New Year's Day:

Tuesday morning will be cold, with temperatures in the mid- to upper 30s

It will be a cooler afternoon, though, as a cold front arrives

Afternoon temperatures will only be in the low 50s

Cloud cover will begin to increase late in the afternoon

Tuesday night:

Isolated, light showers will be possible late Tuesday night as skies become cloudy

Temperatures will tumble into the 30s

Temperatures will stay above freezing in San Antonio, but will begin to approach the freezing mark in the Hill Country and points northeast of San Antonio

As temperatures fall below freezing, light rain will turn to light freezing rain in the Hill Country

Freezing rain produces a layer of ice on surfaces, which could make roadways, driveways, outdoor stairwells, and sidewalks slick

Wednesday:

Skies will stay cloudy and precipitation will continue Wednesday

As temperatures stay in the 30s through the duration of the day, a cold rain will be likely in San Antonio and points south

More light freezing rain will be possible in the Hill Country, as temperatures won't be allowed to climb above freezing

Continued light freezing rain could result in some hazardous travel conditions as a thin layer of ice may develop on roadways and other surfaces

Wednesday night:

Rain chances - as well as freezing rain chances - will come to an end late Wednesday night

Skies will begin to clear out

Low temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 30s in San Antonio

Low temperatures in the Hill Country will stay near freezing, so any ice that accumulates could stay frozen through the early morning hours of Thursday

A sunny and quiet stretch of weather will settle in for the rest of the week.

WATCH: The Latest Weather Forecast

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.