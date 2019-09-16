Gnats in bar, leaky faucets lead to low score at Cowboys Dance Hall

SAN ANTONIO - Cowboys Dance Hall was ordered to go through a reinspection last month after a city health inspector found gnats and fruit fly-like insects in its bar area.

The dance hall, located in the 3000 block of NE Loop 410, received a 79 after racking up a long list of violations that also included leaky faucets and soiled beverage dispensers and ice machines.

You can read the full report by searching the Metro Health website .

READ MORE: Flies, gnats, roaches, bees lead to low health score for South Side restaurant

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

To see more health inspection scores and to go Behind the Kitchen Door with Dillon Collier, click HERE for our special section.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Other scores this week:

Jack In The Box, 5850 Culebra Rd., 100

Taco Bell, 9263 Culebra Rd., 100

Trio Modern, 8771 State Hwy. 151, 100

Luby's Cafeteria, 803 Castroville Rd., 99

Real Pho Restaurant, 11223 Potranco Rd., 99

Papagayos Mexican Restaurant, 2470 Harry Wurzbach Rd., 98

Johnny Carino's, 231 SW Loop 410, 97

Riz Food Mart, 3546 Pin Oak Dr., 97

Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse, 5603 Presidio Pkwy., 95

El Tropico, 3534 Fredericksburg Rd., 95

Willy B's Pizza, 100 Villita St., 95

Jim's Coffee Shop, 8211 Marbach Rd., 94

Taqueria La Tapatia, 2320 Babcock Rd., 94

Genghis Grill, 8603 State Hwy. 151, 93

Forum Café, 8000 IH 10 West, 92

Commonwealth Coffee, 502 Madison Oak Dr., 91

Subway, 20079 Stone Oak Pkwy., 90

Highlander Bar & Grill, 5562 Fredericksburg Rd., 89

Taqueria Cazadores, 927 Rittiman Rd., 89

Denny's, 9550 IH 10 West, 87

Cowboys Dance Hall, 3030 NE Loop 410, 79

The Mexico Taqueria & Grill, 5132 W. Military Dr., 78

Los Habaneros, 4614 Callaghan Rd., 74

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

Check out more restaurant scores by clicking here.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.