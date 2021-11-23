Big Game Coverage Assistant (Temporary)

KSAT 12 NEWS, the Graham Media Group, Inc. owned – ABC station in SAN ANTONIO is looking for 4 Big Game Coverage assistants. This is a Temporary position.

The purpose of the Big Game Coverage assistant is to assist with the overall production and execution of the KSAT 12 Sports Department’s weekly coverage of high school basketball in San Antonio and the surrounding areas.

The following duties of the BGC assistant include:

· Building of the game night rundown, including building graphics, printing scripts, listing phone contacts, and building a scrolling ticker of over 25 local games.

· Contacting schools and teams to update game contacts weekly.

· Consistently calling schools and arenas to update games and scores to KSAT.com and Twitter.

· Uploading sportscast and game footage to KSAT.com

· Must be able to work in a fast-paced environment and meet tight deadlines.

· Must be able to work various nights of the week during the season, depending on the schedule of games.

· Hours are limited to 20 hours a week; typically work hours will be 5pm-11pm or 6pm-11pm, depending on the game.

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

To apply, please send resume to: Bernice Kearney, bkearney@ksat.com

KSAT 12

1408 N St Mary’s

San Antonio, TX 78215

No Phone Calls Please

KSAT is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.