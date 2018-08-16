This is San Antonio TV

SANN ANTONIO - Are you switching to streaming on your smart devices?

San Antonio TV is the alternative solution for cord cutters and audiences who want to expand their local TV viewing on larger screens and mobile devices on the go!

Over 11,000 active users streamed San Antonio TV in July.

According to a new study from Comcast's advertising solutions team, FreeWheel, the OTT television landscape is now a full-blown dominant force in the video viewing environment.

Interested in advertising on San Antonio TV?

OTT viewers are one of the most desirable and engaged audiences for marketers according to studies.

The average user on OTT tends to be younger and more affluent.

Viewers who stream TV complete 98% of all video ads.

San Antonio TV streams on the following devices for free:

Apple TV

Amazon fire TV

Roku

If you don't have an OTT service, you can stream San Antonio TV on ksat.com/satv for free!

You can livestream all original content from KSAT on San Antonio TV including:

KSAT news

SA Live

Breaking News

On-Demand programming

News specials

Local and syndicated content

For advertising inquiries on San Antonio TV and Omne, email salesmgmt@ksat.com.

