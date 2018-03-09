NISD offering free breakfast and lunch to its area students over Spring Break

SAN ANTONIO - Northside ISD is offering free breakfast and lunch to its area students over Spring Break.

The Spring Break Feeding Program, one of only a handful of its kind, will help to address children's nutritional needs by opening two campus cafeterias during Spring Break March 12-16, a press release said.

The program provides a no-cost, hot breakfast and lunch to area students and will be available at Mary Hull Elementary and Martin Elementary schools, accessible to potentially 10,000 students.

RELATED: NISD Board of Trustees unanimously approves $848.91 million bond for May 5 ballot

RELATED: NISD custodian among 130 to cross stage in district's first graduation ceremony of 2018

Each day during Spring Break breakfast will be served from 8 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon.

Free Learning Tree Activities will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

To view menu items or for more information click here.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.