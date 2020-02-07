Petition: Make Kobe Bryant the new NBA logo

A new petition is gaining traction on social media, aiming to keep the memory of Kobe Bryant alive and well for many years to come.

More than 3 million people and counting are in favor of changing the NBA logo to feature fallen NBA legend Kobe Bryant, according to a petition started on Change.org by Nick M., of Vancouver, Canada.

“With the untimely and unexpected passing of the great Kobe Bryant, please sign this petition in an attempt to immortalize him forever as the new NBA Logo,” reads the online petition.

Pictured below is the proposed new NBA logo featuring Bryant. The artwork is credited to @tysonbeck.

New petition aims to make this the new logo for the NBA, featuring Kobe Bryant. (Via Change.org) (PICTURE CREDIT: @tysonbeck) (KSAT)

The petition aims to gather 4,500,000 supporters total.

This comes after Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash late last month in Calabasas, California.

CNN reports the others killed in the crash included Payton Chester, 13; Sarah Chester, 45; Alyssa Altobelli, 14; Keri Altobelli, 46; John Altobelli, 56; Christina Mauser, 38; and the helicopter’s pilot, Ara Zobayan, 50.

The cause of death for all nine victims was determined to be blunt force trauma, according to CNN.

San Antonio memorialized the fallen NBA legend and the other victims by holding a vigil just one day after the tragedy.

The Tower of the Americas glowed purple in honor of the crash victims, as well.

If you’re in favor of the new logo, you can show your support by clicking here.

