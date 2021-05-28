WWE Raw coming to San Antonio’s AT&T Center this August

SAN ANTONIO – WWE will make a return to San Antonio this summer.

The wrestling empire on Friday announced that WWE Raw will take place on Aug. 16 at the AT&T Center. It will feature superstars like Bobby Lashley, Charlotte Flair and Randy Orton.

Tickets will be available starting June 11.

The event will be the only Texas stop on the WWE’s touring schedule this summer.

WWE will announce the location of the SummerSlam during the 2021 Belmont Stakes’ pre-race show on NBC on June 5. The SummerSlam is scheduled for Aug. 21 and tickets for that event will go on sale June 18.

Other wrestling coming to San Antonio’s event include Riddle, Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston and Rhea Ripley.

Wrestling fans can watch Championship Wrestling from Hollywood (CWFH) every Saturday night on our streaming app KSAT-TV.

