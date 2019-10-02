Batman, Beetlejuice star headed to San Antonio for Alamo City Comic Con 2019

SAN ANTONIO - Arguably one of the greatest, if not the best, actors to suit up as Batman is heading to San Antonio for this year's Alamo City Comic Con.

The event surprised fans on its social media pages Wednesday with news of Michael Keaton coming to San Antonio to take part.

Keaton, known for his roles as the caped crusader and in the movie Beetlejuice, has recently starred as a villain in Spiderman: Homecoming.

For his role in the movie Birdman, Keaton awarded his first Golden Globe for being the best actor in a motion picture and was nominated for an Oscar.

Keaton is scheduled to have a photo-op with fans on the last day of the event.

The three-day convention will be held at Sunset Station and St. Paul Square from Nov. 1 to 3.

For hours, tickets and additional information, click here to visit the event's website.

