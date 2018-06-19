San Antonio couple dress up for ‘Incredibles 2' in viral Twitter video

SAN ANTONIO - Twitter users are loving a video posted by a young San Antonio couple who dressed up to go watch “Incredibles 2” Saturday.

Nathan Teplitzky and his girlfriend went to see the new Disney, Pixar collaboration 14-years in the making and decided to dress for the occasion.

An onlooker in the parking garage even yelled, “You guys are goals!” which can be heard in Teplitzky’s video.

Watch the video of the couple below:

I love my girl so much😘❤️ she really dressed up with me to go see the incredibles 2!! pic.twitter.com/1tlUhpTh1s — SPASMATIC (@NathanTeplitzky) June 16, 2018

