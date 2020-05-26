The 4 best barber shops in San Antonio

Looking to check out the top barber shops around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top barber shops in San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for barber shops.

1. The Good Barber

Photo: Yvette B./Yelp

First on the list is The Good Barber. Located at 20079 Stone Oak Parkway, Suite 2104, the barber shop is the highest-rated barber shop in San Antonio, boasting four stars out of 52 reviews on Yelp.

2. Lonestar Barbershop

Photo: holly l./Yelp

Next up is Lonestar Barbershop, situated at 8425 Bandera Road, Suite 108. With 4.5 stars out of 43 reviews on Yelp, the barber shop has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Urban City Barber Shop & Clothing Company

Photo: Urban City Barber Shop & Clothing Company/Yelp

Downtown's Urban City Barber Shop & Clothing Company, located at 849 E. Commerce St., Suite 748, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the barber shop and men's clothing spot 4.5 stars out of 66 reviews.

4. Satowns Finest Barbershop

Photo: Satowns Finest Barbershop/Yelp

Satowns Finest Barbershop, a barber shop, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 24 Yelp reviews. Head over to 13227 Nacogdoches Road, Suite 2, to see for yourself.

