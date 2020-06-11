5 San Antonio restaurants with Father’s Day specials 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Father's Day is right around the corner - to get you ready; here is a list of restaurants offering something every dad can enjoy.

Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse offers two ways to enjoy their select cuts of prime steaks at home and dine-in - the grill at home selections are pricey, but you get the taste of a high-end steak house in your backyard! The ‘Grill at Home’ menu includes: Trimmed & Ready To Grill Sealed Packages Picanha - $14/lb Bottom Sirloin - $14/lb Ribeye - $19.50/lb Filet Mignon- $26/lb Picanha (avg. 6lbs) - $8.75/lb Bottom Sirloin (avg. 8-10lbs) - $8.75/lb Ribeye (avg. 18-20lbs)- $13.75/lb Filet Mignon (avg. 8-10lbs) - $18/lb Rack of Lamb Chops - $40. Dining in requires guests to adhere to current CDC and restaurant guidelines for physical distancing. 18318 Sonterra Pl, San Antonio, TX 78258 - www.chamagaucha.com offers two ways to enjoy their select cuts of prime steaks at home and dine-in - the grill at home selections are pricey, but you get the taste of a high-end steak house in your backyard! The ‘Grill at Home’ menu includes: Trimmed & Ready To Grill Sealed Packages Picanha - $14/lb Bottom Sirloin - $14/lb Ribeye - $19.50/lb Filet Mignon- $26/lb Picanha (avg. 6lbs) - $8.75/lb Bottom Sirloin (avg. 8-10lbs) - $8.75/lb Ribeye (avg. 18-20lbs)- $13.75/lb Filet Mignon (avg. 8-10lbs) - $18/lb Rack of Lamb Chops - $40. Dining in requires guests to adhere to current CDC and restaurant guidelines for physical distancing. Carmen’s De La Calle is offering curbside jambalaya and a rum cocktail available for pick-up on Father’s Day. Go to their website to order now to make sure dad gets a pleasant taste of Cajun cuisine. 320 N Flores St, San Antonio, TX 78205 - https://www.carmensdelacalle.com/ is offering curbside jambalaya and a rum cocktail available for pick-up on Father’s Day. Go to their website to order now to make sure dad gets a pleasant taste of Cajun cuisine. Sylver Spoon is offering a Dad’s Day Beer Brunch. The three-course meal comes with the option of a beer pairing for an additional cost, but with our without beer - this meal will be delicious! Head to their website now to make reservations. Dining in requires guests to adhere to current CDC and restaurant guidelines for physical distancing. 6700, I-35, New Braunfels, TX 78130 - www.sylverspoon.com In New Braunfels,is offering a Dad’s Day Beer Brunch. The three-course meal comes with the option of a beer pairing for an additional cost, but with our without beer - this meal will be delicious! Head to their website now to make reservations. Dining in requires guests to adhere to current CDC and restaurant guidelines for physical distancing. Smoke the Restaurant is serving up a Father’s Day BBQ special perfect for curbside or dine-in. To make reservations for the bbq platter or to dine in - go to their website or follow them on social media. Dining in requires guests to adhere to current CDC and restaurant guidelines for physical distancing. 1170 E Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78205 - www.smokedowntown.com is serving up a Father’s Day BBQ special perfect for curbside or dine-in. To make reservations for the bbq platter or to dine in - go to their website or follow them on social media. Dining in requires guests to adhere to current CDC and restaurant guidelines for physical distancing.

Father's Day Special at Smoke the Restaurant for 59.99 (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

5. Ida Claire is getting Dad ready for the big day with a grilling pack that feeds 8-10. It includes:

Two 13oz Hand Cut Ribeyes Four Brisket Burger Patties Four Local Bratwurst Four Seasoned Corn on the Cob Four Marinated Veggie Skewers Compressed Watermelon Salad Four Hamburger Buns Four Hot Dog Buns Ida’s “Secret” Seasoning Pack Natural Charcoal

Ida Claire's Father Day Special with burgers, sausage, corn and more. Feeds 8-10 people. $100 (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

It’s a bit pricey at $100 but will keep dad happy and busy on the grill. For an additional thirty bucks, you can add an old fashioned cocktail kit. 7300 Jones Maltsberger Rd, San Antonio, TX 78209 - ida-claire.com

