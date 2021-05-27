Amtrak is resuming a dozen long-distance trips, all across the country

With the help of an Amtrak employee, a passenger brings her luggage onto a train. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

As summer approaches, travel is on the brain of so many -- especially after the past year we’ve had, cooped up and fighting COVID-19.

There are road trips, there’s air travel and even bus trips, but another fun way to get around is Amtrak, which is resuming 12 of its long-distance routes.

Amid the pandemic, in 2020, Amtrak was forced to make schedule reductions, according to the company.

There are some pretty cool options as to how you can travel in the train.

But first, here are the routes that have resumed:

Chicago – Omaha – Denver – Salt Lake City – San Francisco

Seattle – Portland – Sacramento – Oakland – Los Angeles

Chicago – St. Paul-Minneapolis – Spokane – Portland/Seattle

Chicago – St. Louis – Dallas – San Antonio – Los Angeles

Routes resuming Memorial Day:

Washington DC – Pittsburgh – Cleveland – Chicago

Chicago – Memphis – Jackson – New Orleans

New York/Boston – Albany – Buffalo – Chicago

Chicago – Kansas City – Albuquerque – Los Angeles

Routes resuming June 7:

New York – Washington DC – Atlanta – New Orleans

New York – Washington DC – Charleston – Savannah

New York – Savannah – Jacksonville – Orlando – Miami

New York – Raleigh – Jacksonville – Orlando – Tampa – Miami

We’re betting at least one of those routes might sound appealing.

Some things worth mentioning about traveling by Amtrak:

You can get a private room with a bed.

There’s a lounge in which you can hang out.

You’ll have access to and through several U.S. National Parks, including Glacier National Park and Harpers Ferry.

Did we mention that kids can ride for pretty cheap?

If we’ve piqued your interest, you should check out Amtrak’s website to learn more details about scheduling and all the things you’ll have access to along each journey.