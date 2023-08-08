93º
Join Insider for Free

LIVE

Features

Happy International Cat Day! Share pics of your feline friends with us

Post a photo or video to KSAT Connect and tell us what makes your pet special

Rocio Hernandez, KSAT Insider Membership Producer

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: Pets, KSAT Connect, KSAT Insider, Animals
Post your cat photo or video on KSAT Connect! (KSAT)

Are you feel-ine good today? That may be because today is International Cat Day!

International Cat Day is a purr-fect time for showing off your feline friends. You can do that by sharing photos and videos on the KSAT Connect “Pets” page.

Want your pet pal in the spotlight? Post a photo or video to KSAT Connect and tell us what makes your buddy special.

Here are a few cat pics from KSAT Connect. Click here to post your own.

AnexRavensong

It's international cat day, let me sleep in!

0
San Antonio
RebeccaKSAT

Happy International Cat Day!

0
San Antonio
SkyWatcher (Oscar)

It's going to be over a hundred degrees again today and all my cat wants to do is sunbathe. She better hope we don't lose power; otherwise, she will be in for a really long day of sunbathing.

0
San Antonio
bigpun56

Beth the weather cat!

0
San Antonio

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Rocio Hernandez is the membership producer for KSAT Insider, a free membership program that strengthens the relationships between our newsroom and the communities we serve. Prior to joining the KSAT team, Rocio worked as a communications intern at the International Center for Journalists and fellow at The Texas Tribune.

email

twitter

Rebecca Salinas joined KSAT in the fall of 2019. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter