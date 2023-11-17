Outdoors newsletter: New trailhead opens on Northwest Side; Fall colors peak at Lost Maples

Hello and Happy Friday! Rebecca here.

Stanley Spigel Trailhead is open on Guilbeau Road

The Stanley Spigel Trailhead is open at 8123 Guilbeau Road. (City of San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department)

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department has opened a new trailhead that connects two parks on the Northwest Side.

The Stanley Spigel Trailhead is open at 8123 Guilbeau Road, just west of Bandera Road. It connects the French Creek Greenway on Mainland Drive to Nani Falcone Park on Mystic Park.

A news release states the trails were built on about nine acres of land donated by the Spigel family in 2020. Stanley Spigel was a local businessman and philanthropist.

“My husband, Stanley Spigel, loved San Antonio and cared greatly for the quality of life in our city,” Barbara Spigel said in 2020. “He was a self-made businessman and made it a priority to give back to the community that had been so good to him. I know he would have been very pleased that this land is being donated to the City of San Antonio to enhance our parks system. He would hope that all who use this park enjoy its beauty and benefit from spending time outdoors.”

The trailhead includes a parking lot, drinking fountains, signage, bicycle racks, bicycle repair stations, trash cans and a port-a-potty.

Autumnal colors at Lost Maples will be brightest through mid-November

Bigtooth maples peaking at Lost Maples State Natural Area (Texas Parks and Wildlife; Lost Maples State Natural Area)

The following was written by KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist Sarah Spivey.

While fall in Texas can be beautiful, there’s one spot in the Texas Hill Country that truly shines with vibrant autumn colors: Lost Maples State Natural Area.

And, right on cue, the colors from the Bigtooth Maples are peaking through mid-November.

Key points:

According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, autumn colors at Lost Maples State Natural Area have begun to pop with the peak expected through mid-November.

You can still reserve a weekday spot in the park, but weekends are booked.

If you catch photos or videos of the beautiful colors, make sure to post them on KSAT Connect so that we can share your snaps on air and online.

Click here to read more about getting access to the park during this busy season.

