Fall colors peaking at Lost Maples State Natural Area

While fall in Texas can be beautiful, there’s one spot in the Texas Hill Country that truly shines with vibrant autumn colors: Lost Maples State Natural Area.

And, right on cue, the colors from the Bigtooth Maples are peaking through mid-November.

KEY POINTS:

According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, autumn colors at Lost Maples State Natural Area have begun to pop with the peak expected through mid-November

You can still reserve a weekday spot in the park, but weekends are booked

If you catch photos or videos of the beautiful colors, make sure to post them on KSAT Connect so that we can share your snaps on air and online

LATEST FOLIAGE REPORT (11/10)

Bigtooth maples peaking at Lost Maples State Natural Area (Texas Parks and Wildlife; Lost Maples State Natural Area)

The Lost Maples State Natural Area Fall Foliage report is updated every week. On the Texas Parks and Wildlife website, the latest fall foliage report states:

“Thanks to the freeze last week, we are finally seeing the maples change! Over the next week we will start seeing a lot of trees change and will probably hit the peak of the season.” Texas Parks and Wildlife; Lost Maples State Natural Area 2023 Fall Foliage Color Report

Getting access to the park

You need to get a day pass in order to get into the park. At last check, the weekend of 11/18 and 11/19 is booked, but there are still weekday passes available. You can reserve them here.

Other fall foliage

While the Bigtooth Maples are the brightest example locally of fall color, other trees around South Central Texas do change -- particularly red oaks. But two years of prolonged drought have caused stress to accumulate on local trees and vegetation. Check out KSAT Meteorologist Mia Montgomery’s story on how the drought may impact fall foliage this season.

