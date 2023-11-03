Volunteer day at Trueheart Ranch Park brings native plants, grasses to new park

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio River Authority (SARA), volunteers and other partners gathered at the new Southeast Side park to plant native plants and grasses.

The effort was made possible by a $50,000 national grant awarded to SARA to aid the development of new trails and native species planting in the area.

“The native species planted today by our dedicated volunteers will not only contribute to the beauty and enjoyment of these grounds but will also positively contribute to the health of the park’s ecosystem,” said Kristen Hansen, deputy director of Parks and Recreation for the River Authority.”

Part of the grant will also allow for future enhancements, which may include establishing vital pollinator habitats and the installation of green stormwater infrastructure.

Trueheart Ranch Park contains 351 acres of pecan orchards, livestock grazing and woodland near the San Antonio River.

Bobcat, the National Recreation and Park Association and the River Authority Warriors assisted in the planting. Bobcat provided equipment to support volunteers.

A master plan for the park, including park amenities, can be found here.