New parks with trails and educational facilities opening along Medina, San Antonio rivers

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio River Authority is opening a 74-acre park in West Bexar County and a 351-acre park in South Bexar County just in time for fall outings.

Hendrick Arnold Nature Park and Trueheart Ranch Park will have nature trails, interpretive signage, educational facilities and restrooms, and will serve as vital habitats for migratory animals and pollinators.

The parks also have more than 250 native plant species, which provide essential nutrients for animals and pollinators.

Both parks are scheduled to open on Saturday, which marks Public Lands Day and the first day of fall.

“These new parks are a testament to our dedication to creating clean and enjoyable creeks and rivers and the environment that surrounds them,” Kristen Hansen, the deputy director of parks and recreation at SARA, said in a news release. “We invite the community to come explore and experience the natural beauty of these remarkable additions to our city.”

Hendrick Arnold Nature Park is located along the Medina River at 8950 Fitzhugh Road, just more than two miles south of Interstate 90 and Montgomery Road.

It is named after Hendrick Arnold, a black military scout and guide during the Texas Revolution. According to the Texas State Historical Association, Arnold lived on the Medina River and operated a gristmill in San Antonio.

He is also the earliest known black Texas Ranger, according to the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum.

Trueheart Ranch Park is located on the San Antonio River at 14984 Blue Wing Road, not far from Southton Road and Interstate 37.

Trueheart Ranch Park, located at 14984 Blue Wing Rd. (Courtesy, San Antonio River Authority)

The history of the 351-acre ranch dates back to the early 19th Century when it was part of a land grant from the Mexican government to José Antonio de la Garza.

After Garza died, his daughter Margarita inherited approximately 800 acres when she married James Trueheart, who constructed a home and irrigation system on the property.

The San Antonio Hunting and Fishing Association acquired part of the land in 1902. The association later established Blue Wing Lake on the property as a waterfowl sanctuary, SARA states.

“The master planning effort was the first step toward a comprehensive long-range visioning process to identify areas for preservation, restoration, interpretation, and recreation, preserving as much of the site as possible,” the SARA website states.

