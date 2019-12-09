Another San Antonio restaurant to close its doors this month

SAN ANTONIO – The hip restaurant Feast is closing its doors after eight years.

Chef Stefan Bowers and his business partner Andrew Goodman opened Feast at 1024 S. Alamo back in 2011.

The restaurant’s Facebook page made the closing announcement last week.

The statement said the last day is Dec. 31.

Also, the statement said the remaining months on the lease will feature pop-ups, concept tastings, barbecue parties and whatever else they feel like doing.

Feast is just one of Bowers and Goodman’s restaurants, they also operate a pizzeria called Playland, the Italian restaurant Battalion and St. Anthony hotel restaurant Rebelle.