Bill Miller Bar-B-Q adding 2 new menu items this week

SAN ANTONIO – Two new menu items — a breakfast option and a seasonal plate — are headed to Bill Miller Bar-B-Q restaurants starting this week.

The barbecue chain on Monday announced a new sausage breakfast sandwich and the return of the turkey plate.

The turkey plate with two sides and a large tea, priced at $7.95, will stick around until Oct. 4 while supplies last, the chain states. Fans may expect it to return closer to the holidays, as it has in previous years.

Stuffing and gravy, as well as mashed potatoes, are offered as sides.

The Breakfast Sandwich you know and love, but with a twist✨ Posted by Bill Miller Bar-B-Q on Monday, September 7, 2020

Many commenters loved the menu additions, while others demanded the return of soup. The chain has experimented with new additions like mac and cheese for a limited time, and recently announced the return of tamales.

When asked about the pumpkin pie’s comeback ahead of the holidays, the chain said it’s “counting down the days.”

