Elder Eats: Wagyu ribeye steak dinner for two

SAN ANTONIO - David Elder shares his recipe for a steak dinner for two that you can make at home.

INGREDIENTS:

Fresh Sage

Fresh Thyme

2 Wagyu Ribeyes

2 Heads of Garlic

Kosher Salt

Table Salt

Ground Black Pepper

Coarse Black Pepper

Baby rainbow carrots

Broccolini

5lbs Gold Potatoes

8oz Butter (Salted or Unsalted)

4.45 oz Minced Garlic

8oz Cream Cheese

8oz Heavy Whipping Cream

Bottle of Cabernet (or preferred wine)

DIRECTIONS:

Before cooking the steaks, leave them out until they reach room temperature.

Bring a large pot of water with the 5lbs of gold potatoes to a boil.

(You can peel the potatoes or leave them with the skin on for a more rustic style.)

Add ground black pepper and salt to season the water. The potatoes are ready once they are fork-tender.

Using the kosher salt and coarse black pepper, liberally season every side of the two ribeye steaks.

Heat a cast-iron pan to medium-high heat and add 1 tbsp of butter.

Once the butter is melted and slightly smoking, add the steaks to the cast-iron pan.

Cut the two heads of garlic in half and place in the pan. Add sprigs of thyme and sage around the steaks and between the steaks.

The steaks are ready to flip when a brown crust has formed. Once you flip the steaks, baste them with the butter in the pan.

Depending on the temperature you like your steak, remove them promptly after flipping or leave them cooking in the pan a bit longer. The ribeye needs to be cooked on all side to guarantee that the fat renders correctly - avoiding chewy fat.

Once the steaks get cooked to your liking, remove them from the pan and let them rest on a wooden cutting board for at least l0 minutes.

Add the broccolini and baby rainbow carrots to the cast-iron pan and lower the cooking temp to a low/medium heat.

While the veggies are cooking, your potatoes should be ready to mash.

Strain the potatoes with a colander in the sink and put them back in the pot.

In a microwave-safe container, add 8 oz heavy whipping cream, 4 oz butter, 8 oz cream cheese, 4.45 oz of minced garlic, ground black pepper and table salt to taste. Microwave the mixture for one minute or until the butter melts.

Add the mixture to the potatoes and mash them until thoroughly incorporated.

The veggies are ready once they’re bright and tender.

Add the veggies, potatoes, and steaks to your nicest flatware, pour your preferred red wine, I prefer a Louis Martini cabernet and enjoy a delicious steak dinner for two.

