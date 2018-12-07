Endless flavor options at San Antonio ice cream shop

SAN ANTONIO - It may be the season of hot chocolate, cookies and tamales, but why not add ice cream to the list?

Rolling Reys ice cream is a sweet spot to try, as it serves rolls of ice cream, not scoops.

"We make a homemade ice cream mix, then we mix several ingredients so you can make your own ice cream, " owner Manuel Quintana said.

Right now, for the holidays, a special dark chocolate and peppermint flavor was created and added to the menu.

The flavor options are actually endless with all the toppings available, and you can even bring in your own toppings.

"They can do whatever they want, and we just crush it up and roll it out," Quintana said.

Some of the most creative ice creams he has created have included Hot Cheetos, funnel cakes and even barbacoa and Big Red.

Currently, there are two locations in town, with more expected to open soon.

