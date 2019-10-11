Princess Jasmine surprises patients at Baptist Children's Hospital

SAN ANTONIO - Children at a local hospital received some respite with a visit from a Disney princess on Thursday.

Princess Jasmine surprised patients at the Baptist Children's Hospital when she became a temporary spiritual caregiver.

Children and nurses passed along “wishes” while the actress met with a variety of patients, Director of Communications Patty Turner said.

RELATED: Announcing KSAT Kids, free educational videos for teachers, parents, kids, families

One video shows the actress singing “A Whole New World” with a patient.

The surprise visit came amid a week-long celebration of National Pediatric Nurses Week at Baptist Children's Hospital at in Stone Oak.

Related stories:

Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge gifts over 200 iPads to San Antonio kids

What to do with your boo this October in San Antonio

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.