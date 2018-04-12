News

14 tattoo shops offering $13 tattoos for Friday the 13th

Most tattoo parlors require $7 tip

By Mary Claire Patton - Digital Content Curator

SAN ANTONIO - Several San Antonio tattoo parlors are participating in discounted tattoo specials this weekend

It's common practice for some tattoo shops to offer $13 tattoos in celebration of Friday the 13th.

Most tattoo parlors require a $7 tip or setup fee, so expect to pay more than $13.

Taco Fest is happening this weekend in San Antonio

Call your local tattoo parlor to see if they are participating in any $13 tattoo events.

Below is a list of 14 local tattoo parlors offering $13 tattoos:

  1. Doomsday Tattoo
  2. Platinum Tattoos at Evers & 410
  3. Master Minds Tattoo
  4. Extreme Tattoos & Piercings
  5. House of Pain Tattoo Studio
  6. Inkline Tattoo
  7. Ink’d Tattoo Studio
  8. Addiction Tattoo Studio
  9. Deadlights Tattoo
  10. Con Safos Tattoo Studio
  11. Alamo City Ink
  12. Nite Owl Tattoo Studio
  13. Live Through This Tattoos
  14. Private Stock Tattoo Parlor

Plan ahead, as all the shops listed expect to have long lines and operate on a first come, first served basis.

USA Today ranks top 10 best beaches in Texas

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.