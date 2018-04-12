14 tattoo shops offering $13 tattoos for Friday the 13th

SAN ANTONIO - Several San Antonio tattoo parlors are participating in discounted tattoo specials this weekend

It's common practice for some tattoo shops to offer $13 tattoos in celebration of Friday the 13th.

Most tattoo parlors require a $7 tip or setup fee, so expect to pay more than $13.

Call your local tattoo parlor to see if they are participating in any $13 tattoo events.

Below is a list of 14 local tattoo parlors offering $13 tattoos:

Doomsday Tattoo Platinum Tattoos at Evers & 410 Master Minds Tattoo Extreme Tattoos & Piercings House of Pain Tattoo Studio Inkline Tattoo Ink’d Tattoo Studio Addiction Tattoo Studio Deadlights Tattoo Con Safos Tattoo Studio Alamo City Ink Nite Owl Tattoo Studio Live Through This Tattoos Private Stock Tattoo Parlor

Plan ahead, as all the shops listed expect to have long lines and operate on a first come, first served basis.

