14 tattoo shops offering $13 tattoos for Friday the 13th

SAN ANTONIO - Several San Antonio tattoo parlors are participating in discounted tattoo specials this weekend
It's common practice for some tattoo shops to offer $13 tattoos in celebration of Friday the 13th.
Most tattoo parlors require a $7 tip or setup fee, so expect to pay more than $13.
Call your local tattoo parlor to see if they are participating in any $13 tattoo events.
Below is a list of 14 local tattoo parlors offering $13 tattoos:
- Doomsday Tattoo
- Platinum Tattoos at Evers & 410
- Master Minds Tattoo
- Extreme Tattoos & Piercings
- House of Pain Tattoo Studio
- Inkline Tattoo
- Ink’d Tattoo Studio
- Addiction Tattoo Studio
- Deadlights Tattoo
- Con Safos Tattoo Studio
- Alamo City Ink
- Nite Owl Tattoo Studio
- Live Through This Tattoos
- Private Stock Tattoo Parlor
Plan ahead, as all the shops listed expect to have long lines and operate on a first come, first served basis.
