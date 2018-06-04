2 local first responders facing criminal charges after weekend arrests

SAN ANTONIO - Two San Antonio first responders have been arrested in connection with unrelated weekend assaults.

Barry Uhr, a 43-year-old paramedic with the San Antonio Fire Department's emergency medical services unit, was taken into custody shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday in far West Bexar County.

RELATED: San Antonio Fire Department paramedic arrested, accused of trying to pull girl from moving vehicle

A preliminary report from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says he is accused of trying to pull a female from a vehicle, possibly before it had stopped.

The report says the incident happened in the 7800 block of New Sulphur Springs Road. The specific address listed comes back to a middle school.

However, it shows he was arrested at his home just down the road.

Uhr faces a charge of injury to a child.

There is no word on Uhr’s status with SAFD. Records show he has been with that department for 17 years.

SAPD officer arrested

About midnight Sunday, sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in the 2200 block of Atlas Bend where they arrested Michael Sepanski, 25.

RELATED: Off-duty SAPD officer arrested, accused of felony assault

The San Antonio Police Department confirms he has been working for the department as a police officer for less than a year.

An incident report from the Sheriff’s Office states that Sepanski’s wife filed the complaint, saying that he had placed his forearm on her, restricting her breathing.

The report says Sepanski had left the home before deputies arrived, but he returned to the scene and was taken into custody.

A statement released by the SAPD’S Public Information Office Monday morning stated that Sepanski will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of a criminal and administrative investigation.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.