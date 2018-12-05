2 NEISD schools, several area homes without water after main break on North Side

SAN ANTONIO - Two North East Independent School District schools and several area homes are without water following a water main break early Wednesday morning.

The water main break is affecting an area near Encino Rio and Highway 281.

Aubrey Chancellor, a spokesperson for NEISD, said both Encino Park Elementary and Tejeda Middle school are presently without water, but that they are implementing a contingency plan. Water is being delivered from outside sources and that the school day will continue as normal, Chancellor said.

San Antonio Water System officials said they are working to resolve the issue, but at this time they do not know how many homes are affected or what exactly caused the issue.

