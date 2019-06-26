SAPD: 20-year-old stabbed by younger brother in unprovoked attack

SAN ANTONIO - A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after being stabbed by his 17-year-old brother in an unprovoked attack overnight, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The stabbing occurred just after 1 a.m. at a home in the 9200 block of Ingleton, not far from Hunt Lane on the city's far West Side.

According to police, the 20-year-old victim was in his room playing video games when his 17-year-old brother entered and stabbed him multiple times in the head, neck and shoulders.

Police said once when the boys' father learned of what was happening he held down the attacking teen until police arrived.

The family said that the assault appeared to be completely unprovoked.

The unnamed victim was taken to University Hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. The aggressor was also taken to the hospital, with cuts to both hands.

The 17-year-old, now in custody, will be charged with aggravated assault-family violence, police said.

