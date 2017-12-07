Beware of secret sister gift exchange scam on Facebook

SAN ANTONIO – The secret sister gift exchange is a scam that comes around annually during the holiday season.

Secret sister posts on Facebook claim participants will receive up to 36 gifts in exchange for sending one $10 gift.

It’s an illegal pyramid scheme with theoretically unsound math involved.

If six friends invite six more friends who all send a gift to the woman in the No. 1 spot, whose name is then removed, the process repeats with the sender of the message as the No. 2 spot. So the person who sends a gift should end up with 36 presents.

This is one of those “If it sounds too good to be true it probably is” -type scenarios.

Another caveat? Participants have to disclose personal information, including their home addresses.

The best way to avoid this scam is to ignore it completely and not give personal information to anyone you don’t know.

For more information regarding the secret sister gift exchange scam from the Better Business Bureau, click here.